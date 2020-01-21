Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,020 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

