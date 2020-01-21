Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 7,957 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,782,000 after purchasing an additional 542,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 450,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,184 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

