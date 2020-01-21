Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,266 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $35,843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $19,004,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $11,845,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

KMX opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

