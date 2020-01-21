Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.01 and a 12-month high of $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

