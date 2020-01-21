Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.