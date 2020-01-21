Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.50

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.50 ($6.74) and last traded at A$9.33 ($6.62), with a volume of 220443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$9.19 ($6.52).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $618.68 million and a P/E ratio of 583.13.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

