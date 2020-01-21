Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 0.8% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,750. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.