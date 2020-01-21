Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.23) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

