Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.47 ($122.64).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €116.75 ($135.76) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.84.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.