Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $0.46-0.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.03-2.11 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.