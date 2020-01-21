metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Trading Up 66.7%

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC) shares were up 66.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 644,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 454,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About metalCORP (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

