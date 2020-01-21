M&G (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

M&G (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.84) on Tuesday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.