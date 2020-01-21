MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,126 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Nomura lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

