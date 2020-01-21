Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

