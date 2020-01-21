Miles Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,478.08. The stock had a trading volume of 533,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,373.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,257.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

