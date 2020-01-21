Miles Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 85,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

