Miles Capital Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.0% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 696,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.