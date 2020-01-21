Miles Capital Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prologis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 658,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,019. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

