Miles Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 596,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,448. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

