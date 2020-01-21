Miles Capital Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 759,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,040. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

