Miles Capital Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,873.92. 1,039,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The firm has a market cap of $927.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,824.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,817.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

