Miles Capital Inc. Sells 419 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Miles Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. 139,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,421. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

