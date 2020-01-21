Miles Capital Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 1.1% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Shares of APD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $236.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.78 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.