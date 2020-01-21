Miles Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 4,635,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

