Miles Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Miles Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 82,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.