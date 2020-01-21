MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

