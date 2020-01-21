Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Trimmed by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.6% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 159,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

