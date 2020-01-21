Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,730 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,861.25 ($24.48).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,701.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,661.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 52 week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

