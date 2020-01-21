MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

