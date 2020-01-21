Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

