National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

