National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $485.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 472.56 ($6.22), with a volume of 2933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474.40 ($6.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 467 ($6.14).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 439.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.