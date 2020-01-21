National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 967.67 ($12.73).

LON:NG opened at GBX 982.23 ($12.92) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 937.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 885.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

