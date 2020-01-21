Needham & Company LLC Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $46.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 572,061 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 179,660 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 124,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

