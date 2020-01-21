Needham & Company LLC Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $400.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.89. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $380.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

