Needham & Company LLC Increases IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $34.00

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

PI stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $701.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

