Negative Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Share Price

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BDIC opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

