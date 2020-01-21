NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. NEM has a total market capitalization of $338.01 million and $6.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, HitBTC, Bitbns, Kryptono, YoBit, Coinsuper, OKEx, Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinTiger, Liquid, B2BX, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Bittrex, Koineks, Upbit, Exrates, Crex24, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Zaif and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.