Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NTGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

