Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 115 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.60.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.