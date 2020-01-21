Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

1/20/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $422.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/7/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

12/2/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/25/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $308.00.

11/23/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

