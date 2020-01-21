New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, RTT News reports. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

