Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.27

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$7.27 ($5.16) and last traded at A$7.22 ($5.12), with a volume of 802172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.22 ($5.12).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$6.68 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Nextdc Company Profile (ASX:NXT)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nextdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.