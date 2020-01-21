NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $249.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average is $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

