Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Nextgen Healthcare has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXGN stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

