Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.00 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares in the company, valued at $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nlight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

