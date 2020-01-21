Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media coverage about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nomura earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

