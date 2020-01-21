Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €171.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at €191.10 ($222.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.35. Linde has a 52 week low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a 52 week high of €193.15 ($224.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.