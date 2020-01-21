Nord/LB Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA FPE opened at €37.90 ($44.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.