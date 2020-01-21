Nord/LB Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

Lanxess stock opened at €56.64 ($65.86) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

